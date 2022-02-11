Biden administration officials stated that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin “any day” on Friday.

In a White House briefing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged any Americans remaining in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible. In a debriefing live streamed on the White House's Twitter page, Sullivan made clear the United States thoughts about the ongoing standoff and the impact it could have on American citizens

“We want to be crystal clear on this point. Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible. And in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours” Sullivan said. “If you stay, you are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any opportunity to leave, and no prospect of a U.S. military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion.”

While Russia has continued to deny it’s intent to invade Ukraine they have maintained war games actions in neighboring Belarus. In addition Russia has continued to speak out against the allowance of Ukraine into NATO.

“The way that he has built up his forces and put them in place, along with the other indicators that we have collected through intelligence, makes it clear to us that there is a very distinct possibility that Russia will choose to act militarily. We can’t pin point the day at this point, and we can’t pin point the hour. But what we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russia military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics.” Sullivan also added.