Washington, DC - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected 419.7 tons of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the nation during its latest Drug Take Back Day.

The April 24 event involved 4,425 community partners in 5,060 collection sites.

“DEA’s biannual Take Back Day events are critical to helping reduce overdose deaths and alleviate addiction by safely disposing of prescription medications that sit idle in the home,” said DEA Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans.

“DEA is committed to providing a safe and secure method for the public to ride their homes of potentially dangerous drugs.”

DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected 14,670,240 pounds of medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010. On October 24, 2020, the public turned in a record 985,392 pounds – almost 493 tons – of medication.

Those who couldn't make it to the April 24 Take Back Day can stop by one of the over 11,000 year-round collection sites any time. To find your nearest collection site, please click here. Local law enforcement officers can also provide guidance.