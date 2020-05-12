Harrisburg, Pa. - The service and sacrifice of federal, state, and local law enforcement is recognized during National Police Week each year. The week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

“Today more than ever, even in the face of a dangerous pandemic, the men and women serving our communities as police show up day after day to face uncertain, perilous and even deadly situations, without expectation of thanks – simply because it is their duty,” said U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. “As the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and a prosecutor for more than 20 years, I have had the incredible privilege to work side by side with these everyday heroes. Their commitment, sacrifice and dedication deserve our recognition and gratitude.”

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic."

Bar added, "This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including one officer here in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019.

The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil. Of those, Lieutenant Robert Earl McCallister of the Susquehanna Township Police Department, served our great community.

Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be livestreamed to the public at 8 p.m. (EDT). The online event can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.