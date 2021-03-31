Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., will celebrate April 4-10 as National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities.

Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

The theme for National Library Week 2021, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. Whether people visit in-person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.

The James V. Brown Library helps lead the community by offering safe in-person programs, a variety of virtual programs, and contactless outreach book deposits to local childcare and senior care facilities.

“Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all,” said Barbara S. McGary, Executive Director of Brown Library. “They also foster civic engagement by keeping people informed and aware of community events and issues.”

Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.

If you haven’t been to the library in at least two years, your library card may have expired. But don’t worry – you can fill out the “contact us” form on jvbrown.edu or call and leave a voicemail to easily renew it and get access to all the library has to offer. In 2021, the Brown Library went fine-free to remove any financial barriers to accessing library materials.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

Natalie Portman, Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer, author and activist, will lend her star power to shine a spotlight on our nation’s libraries as the honorary chair of National Library Week. She will help highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in serving their communities, especially during challenging times.

“I’m delighted to join ALA and libraries everywhere in celebrating National Library Week,” said Portman. “Libraries are open, inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community. They show us anything is possible by encouraging a love of learning, discovery and exploration. I hope people will take time during the week to visit their library online or in person.”

Portman is an Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer and activist whose credits include “Black Swan,” “Jackie,” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.” A lifelong fan of books, she shares the books she’s reading on her Instagram feed as part of Natalie Portman's Book Club, using the hashtag #whatnatreads. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, she is a graduate of Harvard University and now lives with her family in Los Angeles. “Natalie Portman’s Fables” is her debut picture book.