Long Pond, Pa. — As you pack up items to bring along to the 2022 NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway, don't forget your sunscreen, ear plugs, and unused prescription drugs. The raceway will feature a drug disposal location this year, operated by the Attorney General's office.

Opioid addictions often start at home with prescription pills taken from a family member or friend. The drug take back location is a place to safely and easily dispose of unwanted, expired, and potentially dangerous prescription drugs, opioid or otherwise.

Pocono Raceway President Ben May praised the initiative: “Each year we have been impressed with how NASCAR fans have responded to this initiative, and their response has highlighted the importance of this program. We can't wait to see our fans during NASCAR weekend, and we encourage everyone to bring their prescription drugs to the track for safe disposal."

The NASCAR race weekend consists of Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; and Sunday, July 24. The drug take back location is in Fan Fair on the infield.

As an added incentive, visitors who drop off prescription drugs for disposal will receive a voucher for a prize drawing. Prizes will include items autographed by NASCAR drivers.

