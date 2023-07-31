Pennsylvanians could witness something unusual in the sky on Tuesday night.
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket is scheduled for takeoff from NASA Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia.
The launch is set to occur at 8:31 p.m. EDT and can be seen across the mid-Atlantic region. With clear skies, people as far away as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York may be able to see the 139-foot-tall rocket.
“This will be Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station," NASA said in a news release.
“Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations,” stated the press release.
Carrying more than 8,200 lbs. of critical cargo, the S.S. Laurel Clark will launch aboard our #Antares rocket on August 1st from @NASA_Wallops.
NASA plans to provide extensive live launch coverage and countdown commentary. Starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the event will be broadcasted on NASA Television, the agency's website, as well as on YouTube, Twitter, and the NASA App.