Wiliamsport, Pa. — Police called to an apartment complex for a disturbance allegedly found a naked man wandering the hallways.

Shawn Michael Fry, 39, was drunk and had been banging on two of his neighbors' doors on April 26 at 1 a.m., according to Trooper Ernest Capobianco of the Montoursville State Police.

Fry also urinated in the hallway of the Stopper Apartment Complex on Loyalsock Drive before police arrived, the neighbors reportedly told Capobianco.

Fry was told to return to his apartment and stay inside.

He was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.