Wiliamsport, Pa. — Police called to an apartment complex for a disturbance allegedly found a naked man wandering the hallways.
Shawn Michael Fry, 39, was drunk and had been banging on two of his neighbors' doors on April 26 at 1 a.m., according to Trooper Ernest Capobianco of the Montoursville State Police.
Fry also urinated in the hallway of the Stopper Apartment Complex on Loyalsock Drive before police arrived, the neighbors reportedly told Capobianco.
Fry was told to return to his apartment and stay inside.
He was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Docket sheet
