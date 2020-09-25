Harrisburg, Pa. – Thousands of mail-in votes could go uncounted due to a little known issue: naked ballots. Naked ballots refer to mail-in votes which are sent in without a "secrecy envelope," which prevents poll workers from seeing who someone voted for.

Pennsylvania is one of only 16 states that still require mail-in votes to be sent in a secrecy envelope to be counted. That means if you mail your vote in a regular envelope this year, it may not be counted.

Historically, county officials have been directed by state election officials to count naked ballots in past elections. This year, however, they will not be able to due to last Friday's ruling by the Pa. Supreme Court, which decided naked ballots can no longer be counted.

Top officials in the state, including Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa M. Deely, are concerned about the consequences of the Supreme Court's ruling on naked ballots.

"While everyone is talking about the significance of extending the mail ballot deadline, it is the naked ballot ruling that is going to cause electoral chaos," wrote Deely in a letter to Republican state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Republican state Senate President Joseph Scarnati. "I hope you consider this letter as me being a canary in the coalmine."

Not counting naked ballots could mean a significant number of votes in Pennsylvania will go uncounted.

In the 2019 General Election, the Philadelphia Board of Elections received 3,086 absentee ballots of which 197 were naked, according to Deely.

That means 6.4% of votes went uncounted, a rate that when applied to the 2020 General Election would mean over 100,000 ballots could be thrown out statewide.

The stakes are high this election and many models are anticipating Pennsylvania will play a key role in deciding the winner of the Presidential election.

In 2016, Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by just 44,000 votes. This year is expected to be a close election with polls showing both candidates winning by just small percentages which means not counting naked ballots could have a significant impact on results.

Many officials, like Deely, are calling on the state legislature to eliminate the secrecy envelope requirement prior to election. No actions have been taken at this point.