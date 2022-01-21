Jersey Shore, Pa. —A woman in Jersey Shore received a package in Aug. of 2020 prior to receiving text messages from an unknown number asking about it being delivered.

At first, it seemed the package, which was addressed to a previous tenant at the residence, was simply delivered to the wrong address. When a second package and more text messages arrived, the woman called officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department.

Dawn Thaisse Lefever, 40, of Jersey Shore was identified as the sender. A previous resident at a home located near the 300 block of Spruce Street in Jersey Shore we identified as the intended receiver.

Officers said contact was made with a person, who agreed to pick up the package on Aug. 16 of 2020.

Police were able to identify the woman sending the text messages as Suzanne Lowe, who was also identified as Suzanne Eck and Suzanne Rossman. Lowe previously lived at the Jersey Shore address, according to police.

Authorities intercepted Lowe as she approached the home to retrieve the package. When questioned about why she was at the residence, Lowe allegedly told officers she was there to visit a neighbor.

Authorities said after questioning Lowe, she admitted to purchasing pills from Lefever for $25 per pill. A search warrant for Lowe’s and Lefever’s Western Union accounts showed five transactions throughout the year of 2020.

Lefever was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Jan. 12 of this year. She was released from custody after posting $15,000 unsecured bail.

Lefever is scheduled for appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing. No charges were filed against Lowe at the time of this story being published.

Docket sheet