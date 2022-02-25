Williamsport, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police responded to a call for a burglary on Feb. 17, 2022 near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road.

A responding officer close to the area said he arrived on scene to find a man on the back porch of the residence muttering religious statements. Corporal Jeffrey Vilello said he issued verbal commands to the person at gun point to little effect.

Ricky Gerald Tedesco, 61, of Williamsport allegedly demanded officers “just shoot him” as commands were being directed at him. Vilello said he used O.C. spray on Tedesco and was able to put him into handcuffs.

“Tedesco’s actions and statements required me to use force to overcome his resistance in order to affect the arrest,” Vilello said.

According to the report, Tedesco made “unusual” and “bizarre” statements as he was taken into custody. A female and juvenile were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Tedesco was charged with first-degree felony burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, and two misdemeanors in second-degree resisting arrest and third-degree loitering and prowling at night.

Tedesco was given $100,000 monetary bail during a Feb. 18 arraignment with Judge William Solomon. Tedesco was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after he failed to post bail.

According to the report, Tedesco has a lengthy criminal history that most recently included simple assault, aggravated assault, and rape.

Docket sheet