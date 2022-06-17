Danville, Pa. — Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road.

Witnesses say a driver headed south on Route 11 in the traveling lane tried to make a turn across the center and opposite lanes, causing a nearly head-on collision with another van headed in the opposite direction shortly after 2 p.m.

The driver of the southbound van was able to climb out of the vehicle on his own, but appeared bloodied and injured, witnesses say. There were two younger children in the vehicle with him, but they did not appear seriously injured.

At least one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the witness.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.