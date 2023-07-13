Williamsport, Pa. — One woman's transformative life story has made a worldwide impact that is felt even here in our local community. That impact will be celebrated Friday at the Williamsport YMCA.

Carrie Ekins, founder of Drums Alive, a movement and rhythm fitness program, has traveled from Germany to Williamsport to participate in her own creation, a Drums Alive class.

Friday at 11 a.m., the Superstars class held at the YMCA will feel more like a party, with Ekins and local certified Drums Alive class instructors Diana Logan, Amber Logan, Erica Logan, and Heather Eck leading the program.

What is Superstars? Superstars is a class designed especially for individuals with special needs. Participants in the class are encouraged to move, developing motor skills coordination, stamina, strength, and confidence. The Superstars program is available at no cost to participants.

Drums Alive is more than an exercise class. It captures the "transformative power of drumming, of music, of rhythm, of cognitive applications, that is what changes. For everybody, for all ages, for all abilities," Ekins said. She developed the program after a devastating hip injury left her in a wheelchair.

On Thursday, Ekins spoke to the Lycoming County Commissioners and the community about her journey through that injury and four reconstructive hip replacements. Her doctor said to her, "Hey, Carrie, you've got two hands, and you've got two arms. Make something out of it." And so she did.

"I began drumming on boxes, on anything around me," she said. After about nine months, she was able to walk, and she was standing, walking, drumming on a stability ball.

"Sitting on a chair, starting to drum and feeling the power and the energy and the euphoric feeling I felt was happening, and I wondered, 'what in the heck is going on?' So I started researching," Ekins said. What she found was that there was no research in the exercise industry, but plenty on the effects of music on the brain from the music industry.

"I was totally amazed what happens to the brain when you drum. So that combination of using drumming, music, rhythm, cognitive applications, putting them all together was my goal to have a brain program, not just a fitness program," she said.

It took Ekins about a year to develop the program, she said, which is now 22 years strong.

"Music is magic," she said. The physical drumming, the crisscrossing was cognitive. Drums Alive was developed as a brain training program, she said. but there are other positive side effects of the program: elevated heart rate, coordination, enjoyment, socialization, boosted confidence levels.

These are the effects that Drums Alive has on the participants of the local YMCA's Superstars program, according to Diana Logan who founded the program at the River Valley YMCA after getting certified.

"I was the only one in the area," Logan said. "We started out with just five or six, and now we have well over 100 enrolled. And Friday we expect close to 70 drumming with [Carrie] in the gym."

"My mother taught for diverse abilities. I was raised with diverse abilities," Ekins said. That's one of the reasons Drums Alive is well suited to the YMCA's Superstars. It's a program for all abilities and all ages.

Related reading: Local diverse-ability advocate invited to historic bill signing in Harrisburg

Programs like Superstars help people find support, friendship, connection, and confidence. "The participants benefit from the interaction with their peers," said Chad Eberhart, CEO of the River Valley Regional YMCA. "Plus the physical activity is beneficial. And for the families and care providers, Superstars provides an opportunity to get out and do something together."

Ekins, Logan, and Amber Logan, who is also certified to teach, attended Thursday's commissioner meeting to express their gratitude for the financial support of the program (commissioners have, in the past, approved $25,000 to the YMCA specifically for Superstars), but also to further educate the community on the importance of programs like Superstars, and to extend an invitation for anyone to attend to Friday's event.

"We're hoping to expand the program even more, particularly to other Ys" Diana Logan said. "And if we work together on things, things can change and get better for these individuals."

Want a glimpse of what Drums Alive and Superstars is all about? Watch this clip from the Superstars YMCA Drum-A-Thon fundraiser in October of 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.