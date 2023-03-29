Williamsport, Pa. — A judge has thrown out third degree murder charges against 20-year-old Chemari May Truax, whose infant child died hours after her birth at just 23 weeks.

Truax gave birth to the infant on March 7 at her home near the 400 block of Fifth Avenue at 2:55 p.m., cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the infant in a scarf, put her in a box, and took her to the hospital. According to Dr. Michael Gerst, Chief Emergency Room Attending Physician at UPMC Williamsport, Truax arrived at the hospital at 3:55 p.m.

The baby was breathing and cold to the touch, appearing to be fully developed. However, she was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m., Gerst said.

Truax was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and child engangerment.

During a March 22 preliminary hearing, the prosecution provided evidence that Truax, minutes after the infant was born, texted her mother saying "Need you." Her mother urged her to call 911, but Truax did not.

Truax did not seek immediate medical assistance for the infant, prosecutors said, arguing the baby's death was a direct result of delayed care.

Infants born at 23 weeks have a survival rate of approximately 55%, even with active hospital treatment, according to recent studies published in JAMA. The Chief Deputy Coroner was unable to provide a cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled for March 8, and results are still pending.

Third-degree murder charges require the prosecution to establish that a killing was done with malice. "Malice exists where there is a particular ill-will, and also where 'there is a wickedness of dispostion, hardness of heart, wanton conduct, cruelty, recklessness of consequences and a mind regardless of social duty,'" District Magistrate Judge Christian Frey wrote.

In Wednesday's ruling, Frey wrote, "the Commonwealth has not presented evidence to establish the element of malice prima facie. Confusion and indecisiveness in the wake of an unanticipated home-delivery, at an extremely premature 23 weeks, does not equate to malice."

However, the charges of endangering the welfare of children will be bound over for trial.

"Almost immediately after giving birth, Truax began a dialogue with a woman via text message." The woman, who was presumed to be her mother but was not clarified as such for the judge at the hearing, encouraged Truax to call 911, "but Truax did not do that," wrote Frey.

"Truax was clearly aware that the infant was born very prematurely, and common sense indicates that a delivery that is so premature could threaten the infant's physical or psychological welfare," the judge continued. "It is ultimately a jury question as to whether the Commonwealth's evidence gives rise to a conviction."

