We’ve just crashed our way across the election finish line after a contentious presidential race in which considerable energy was spent on allegations of fraud, defending election integrity, and multiple conspiracy theories.

For some, the process was a victory, for others a defeat. Some called it unconstitutional--there were cries to both “count every vote” and to “stop the vote!” Some stormed the Capitol building in the days leading up to President Biden's inauguration. The ultimate display of democracy was nothing if not tumultuous.

“It’s easy for people to feel exhausted after a presidential election,” said Forrest Lehman, director of Voter Services in Lycoming County. “People might like to take a break from that level of engagement.”

But with under 13 weeks until the next primary election, democracy forges on.

The primaries are May 18, 2021 and nomination petitions for signatures began to circulate on Tuesday.

And while the May primary won’t determine the next leader of the country, it does have a meaningful impact on your local community. “Local elections include school directors, city council, borough leaders, and others,” said Lehman. “These elected officials are making decisions that profoundly affect our daily lived experiences.”

For example, decisions such as how a school district makes COVID-19 policies are made at these local levels. “If people are concerned and want to engage, they can run for a seat,” said Lehman.

Citizens will be able to cast their votes in all of the same ways that were available in previous elections: in person, or by mail. “Voting by mail has been lawful under the election code, it has existed in Pennsylvania for a long time,” Lehman reinforced.

Act 77, passed in October, 2019, allows any registered voter to mail in a vote without a special excuse. “Each voter has a unique barcode. Voters must return their ballot in the official envelope to their county,” Lehman said.

Basic voter information

You must be a registered voter to submit an application. You may check whether you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania using Find Voter Registration Status.

If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2021 Municipal Primary held on May 18, 2021, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5 p.m. on May 11, 2021. The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8 p.m. on May 18, 2021

A voter may apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot in the following ways:

Apply online at https://www.VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot.

Print a PDF application from the Voter Services website of your county and mail the completed form to your county’s board of elections.

Apply in person at Voter Services in your county

Call Voter Services in your county to request a ballot to be mailed to you

