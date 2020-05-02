A Muncy woman faces drug and theft charges after allegedly selling over-the-counter pain medicine represented to be Percocet to an undercover state trooper.

Lori A. McHenry, 52, reportedly drew the attention of police while they were performing surveillance on her son, Steven J. Martin, 28, accused of armed robbery.

Muncy man accused of robbing store at gunpoint

On April 13, police said they witnessed McHenry complete what appeared to be three hand-to-hand drug transactions in the parking lot of Muncy Hospital, walking distance from her Carpenter Street house.

A trooper got a warrant for McHenry's phone, and reportedly observed text messages involving the sale of pills.

On April 15, a trooper contacted McHenry, who allegedly replied on April 21.

"I told McHenry I was an acquaintance of [her acquaintance] who used to provide me with pills, which I referred to as 'help' in the text message, for a shoulder injury but he gave me her number because he was no longer willing to help," the undercover trooper said.

The trooper told McHenry he had $160.

McHenry reportedly replied that she knew someone with "fives," and someone else with "30s," allegedly referring to the potency of the drugs, the trooper said.

McHenry and the undercover trooper reportedly agreed to the sale of four 30 mg Percocets for $160.

The two met in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy, where McHenry reportedly said she'd be driving a gold Lincoln town car.

The same gold car allegedly was used to scout the area of Sam's Place Lottery & Tobacco prior to her son's alleged armed robbery, according to the affidavit.

She reportedly handed the trooper four blue oval pills wrapped in plastic and placed inside a cigarette box.

The pills later were identified to be an over-the-counter pain medication, according to police.

"The defendant did knowingly sell noncontrolled substance upon the express or implied representation that the substance was a controlled substance," the affidavit stated.

McHenry was charged with one count each of felony sell noncontrolled substance represented as a controlled substance, felony criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanor theft by deception.

She also faces summary traffic charges for driving the Lincoln without registration, according to the trooper.

McHenry was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp

She is scheduled for a formal arraignment before President Judge Nancy L. Butts on June 1.

