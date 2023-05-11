Muncy, Pa. — A local resident has claimed the "Foster Parent of the Year" award among nominees across six-states.

Each year, a panel of independent judges assesses foster parents from a six-state area for the KidsPeace National Foster Parent of the Year Award. This year, Muncy resident Monique "Mo" Shoemaker has been selected for her care and compassion for kids and siblings from difficult backgrounds.

KidsPeace Executive Director of Foster Care, Steve Howe, spoke of all the nominees' virtues: “This was not an easy decision by any means, as all of the nominees demonstrate the caring, energy, and focus on the child’s future that are the hallmarks of the best people in our field. On behalf of KidsPeace, we want all the nominees to know how much we appreciate and admire you, and are inspired by your example.”

While presenting the award, Howe noted Shoemaker's work with sibling groups who are facing challenges related to health and traumatic experiences.

Williamsport FCCP Program Manager Jessie Young commented that, "Mo really just wants to be a safe haven for children from hard places. She makes them feel loved and wanted, often for the first time... All this is to say, Mo is an amazing foster parent."

Ang Delarge, FCCP Pennsylvania State Manager, adds: “Mo demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the kids in her care. She has faced unexpected situations outside of the already challenging role of being a foster parent and puts forth tremendous effort to make sure each child in her home thrives.”

As the 2023 KidsPeace National Foster Parent of the Year, Shoemaker will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to this year's National Family Focused Treatment Association conference in Columbus, Ohio this July.

This is the second year of the National Foster Parent of the Year program, which is awarded during National Foster Care Month in May.

The National Foster Parent of the Year is chosen from foster families nominated by leadership in each of the six states served by KidsPeace FCCP: North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, and Maine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.