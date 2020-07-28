A Muncy man allegedly touched a 10-year-old girl under her shirt and showed "at least three minors" pornographic videos, state police at Montoursville reported.

Patrick S. Morrill, 34, is accused of corrupting minors at his home in the 500 block of Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township, between Jan. 2019 and May 2020.

Trooper James Nestico wrote that Morrill used RedTube, a pornographic video sharing app, to show videos of sexual intercourse to three minor victims: a 12-year-old male, a 10-year-old female, and an 11-year-old female.

"Three separate statements made by juvenile victims show that Morrill intentionally showed them pornography depicting adults having sexual intercourse in which he intended to keep a secret," Nestico wrote.

The alleged male victim told police that Morrill showed him the explicit videos while he was playing video games inside his trailer, according to Nestico's affidavit.

"Just watch it, you'll see it sometime, keep it a secret," Morrill allegedly told the 10-year-old child.

The 10-year-old told police that Morrill indecently assaulted her in 2019, according to the affidavit.

"The victim stated that Morrill reached down from behind her and put his hand under, and up her shirt, touching her bra. She then stood up and stopped him," Nestico wrote.

The Child Advocacy Center assisted with the interviews, according to police.

Morrill is charged with three counts of first degree misdemeanor corruption of minors - one for each child to whom he allegedly showed pornographic videos.

He also is charged with one count of second degree misdemeanor indecent assault, for allegedly touching the female minor under her shirt.

Morrill has no prior criminal history in Lycoming County, according to the Unified Judicial System web portal.

Morrill currently is out on bail, the UJS system indicates.

Lycoming County District Judge Gary A. Whiteman set Morrill's bail at $20,000 unsecured on July 22.

Docket sheet