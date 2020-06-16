Lycoming County – Lycoming County Resource Management Services has reopened one additional site at Muncy Creek Township, located at the municipal building.

If you or anyone in your household has COVID19, please throw away your recyclables. If you do not wish to visit the drop off sites, please know single stream recycling is available in Lycoming County. Reach out to your waste hauler for details.

Recycling drop off site has reopened at Muncy Creek Township, located at the municipal building. Please know that the recycling site no longer has steps to use the plastics/metals container.

Collection procedures have changed. To better accommodate the inbound recyclables and help with its transportation, more materials will be combined, including:

1. Fiber/Papers -- magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and cardboard that has been broken down are all acceptable into one container.

2. Plastic bottles 1 & 2/Metal cans -- plastic bottles/jars #1&2 only, tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans are all acceptable into one container.

3. Glass bottles/Jars -- these items are still acceptable and are still separated by color (clear/brown/green).

Plastic bags are not acceptable in the recycling containers. Please empty any bagged material and take the bags home with you. The only exception is for shredded office paper which must be in a clear bag.

Lycoming County residents may recycle at any of the open Lycoming County recycling drop off sites regardless of your municipality.