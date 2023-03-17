Muncy, Pa. — Muncy council’s decision to withdraw from a flood buyout program for properties in the floodplain drew threats of a lawsuit at their meeting on Thursday.

The decision came by a 4-3 vote. Mayor Jon Ort cast the tie-breaking vote against permitting four additional properties from participating in the flood hazard mitigation program. Now the borough could face a possible lawsuit from one of the four property owners.

Borough Manager Charley Hall told council the withdrawal from the federal and state program would be highly unusual.

“They’ve never experienced a municipality withdrawing from the program,” Hall said.

The program began after the county made emergency declarations related to previous flooding events and the COVID-19 pandemic. Another emergency would have to be declared in order for the program to continue, officials explained.

A total of 15 properties were previously approved for demolition through the program, which is financed with grant funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). The money is then distributed through the Lycoming County Planning Department.

Properties at 29 N. Market Street, 107 Mechanic Street, 114 N. Washington Street, and 122 N. Washington Street were approved for the program by a previous council.

Properties purchased through the flood buyout program would revert to the borough and must remain open space. Council president Bill Scott previously said his priority is flood mitigation rather than removing properties from the tax base.

At Thursday's meeting, Scott hinted that loss of tax revenue from the buyout properties could mean higher taxes on current residents. The last time an assessment was made was July of 2019, according to Hall.

Council members were divided on whether or not to allow the program to continue for the four remaining property owners, or to withdraw. Some began the process as far back as 2017, officials said.

“These people have been strung along. I feel bad for them,” said Councilman Scott Delany.

The program should be evaluated on a property-by-property basis, Councilman Linda Stein suggested.

Daniel Knapp, assistant chief at Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Company, noted that water isn't the only problem when it comes to flooding. He said there are many factors to consider when discussing flood zones and he understands both sides of the buyout argument.

“It’s everything a homeowner could have on their property,” Knapp said. “You have to look at it as mitigation or risk.”

Local business owner Marco Colbert questioned FEMA’s intent in funding the buyout and demolition, calling the program a "hoax."

“FEMA is coming down hard," he said. "It's snake oil. It's a hoax."

The borough is also responsible for insurance liabilities and loss of tax revenue on vacant properties, Colbert added.

Resident Bill Banghart said just because he receives an offer for his property through FEMA did not mean he would take it. He understands the borough would lose some of its tax base with the buyouts, he added.

When asked if he ever placed his property on the free market, Banghart said he hadn't because he would likely lose money.

“If I have the opportunity to get out of the property, I want to take it. You're doing a disservice by not letting me hear it,” Banghart said.

Banghart's daughter, Pharron, said it's unfortunate the borough would have to take ownership of properties purchased through the buyout.

“Are we going to pretend this is the first time the Army Corps of Engineers has looked at our borough?” she asked. “FEMA and PEMA are giving owners an option. The borough is taking that away.”

She questioned tax revenue loss projections and urged council to allow the four properties to move forward with the buyout if they choose.

Colbert said he offered to purchase the Banghart property on Market Street for $65,000, noting it was hard to find a property for less than $60,000 in the borough. But according to Pharron Banghart, FEMA is willing to pay 10% over market value for their property. Colbert’s offer is approximately $40,000 less than what was being offered through the buyout program, she said.

“Everything is based on business,” she said. “I haven't heard how you’re going to help us. All I hear about is how you're not.”

Banghart previously said he would consider legal action against the borough if they did not allow him to hear a FEMA offer, but he's attempting to avoid that route because the borough would have to use his own tax dollars to fight him.

“But if I have to, yes,” Banghart said.

In other business, council voted to accept the resignation of Councilmember Jason Mausteller. The borough will be accepting applications to fill the remainder of Mausteller’s term through 2025.

