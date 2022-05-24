As Muncy Bank and Trust Company preps for opening their newest location in South Williamsport, the company decided to create a scholarship for South Williamsport Area School District student graduates.

“Recognizing hard working graduates with a scholarship is an honor that our community bank has been so proud to do for decades. We’re thrilled to announce, we’ve created a scholarship for graduates in the South Williamsport Area District,” said Glunk.

In collaboration with the First Community Foundation Partnership, the scholarship created by Muncy Bank will create financial scholarships for students in the South Williamsport District who meet the following criteria:

Attend an accredited college, university or trade school in Pennsylvania

Must be ranked in the top 40% of the graduating class

Must demonstrate financial need

Preference given to applicants who have participated in at least one extracurricular activity

Secondary preference given to applicants who are or whose parents/guardians are customers of Muncy Bank & Trust Company. This is not a requirement to be considered for the award.

South Williamsport Jr./Sr. High Principal Jessie Smith said, “We’re very appreciative of Muncy Bank for their ability to give scholarships and help our kids attend college and university. Our students work so hard and I know they appreciate this financial assistance so much.”

Muncy Bank currently provides scholarships to students from the following high schools: Hughesville Area High School, Jersey Shore Area High School, Montgomery Area High School, Montoursville Area High School, Muncy Jr/Sr High School, Warrior Run High School, WilliamsportArea High School.

Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery, and soon, South Williamsport.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.