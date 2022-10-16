2022-10-16 Mummer's Day Parade (3).jpg
Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

South Williamsport, Pa. — After two years of delay, the Mummer's Day Parade returned to celebrate its 75th anniversary. 

The return was greeted by people lining the streets to take in the nearly hour-long trip through South Williamsport. Enjoy a gallery of the entire parade here. 

