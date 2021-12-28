Milton, Pa. – Fog early this morning was a factor that caused multiple vehicle crashes in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Northumberland County. I-80 westbound in Turbot Township was closed for several hours due to the crashes.

The first crash reported by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton occurred at 7:53 a.m. just west of the I-180 ramp and interchange with Route 147. Police said Julia R. Snyder, 62, of Muncy, was driving on the ramp from I-180 and hit another vehicle traveling west on I-80 as she was attempting to merge onto the roadway near mile marker 212. Snyder's 2022 Subaru Ascent hit the right front passenger side of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Todd W. Lentz, 45, of New Columbia.

Snyder's vehicle then continued to travel south across I-80 westbound, spinning 180 degrees clockwise and hitting a cable guide rail, according to state police. Her vehicle then overturned onto its driver's side and came to final rest facing southeast.

Lentz's vehicle spun and came to final rest in the right lane of I-80 westbound, facing east.

Snyder sustained suspected minor injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Lentz was not injured, according to the police report.

A second crash happened moments later, as the drivers were not able to the see the initial crash due to heavy fog conditions, according to state police. Jermaine R. Sterling, 44, of Jersey City, N.J., was traveling in the left lane of I-80 westbound and swerved to the right when he realized that there were vehicles stopped in the roadway due to the previous crash. Sterling's Mack truck hit the driver's side door of a 2016 Ford Expedition that was traveling in the right lane.

The Ford, driven by Sharon K. Vanatta, 52, of New Columbia, then traveled off the roadway into a grassy median off the north shoulder before coming to a stop. Sterling's truck continued traveling west and then came to a stop on the shoulder.

Vanatta was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of her injuries. Sterling was not injured, according to the police report.

Traffic was temporarily detoured at Exit # 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180 and returned to normal by 9:30 a.m.

