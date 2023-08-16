Pine Creek Township, Pa. — Pine Creek Township Police Department received numerous reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight over Aug. 14 and 15

According to a Crimewatch news release, all vehicles were on the property of their respective owner. Thieves took U.S. currency from each vehicle reportedly entered.

Thefts were reported in Avis Borough, Wayne Township, Pine Creek Township, and Dunnstable Township, in mostly residential areas, police said.

Pine Creek Township Police are following leads, but ask that anybody who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or who may have recorded suspicious activity on outdoor security cameras during the overnight hours to contact them at 570-753-5672, emailing police@pinecreekpd.org, or by clicking here.

Residents are reminded to always lock their cars, even when their vehicle is parked in their driveway. When possible, avoid leaving valuables such as wallets, money, and electronics inside your vehicle. Thieves will frequently look for unsecured vehicles from which to steal these valuables, said police.

