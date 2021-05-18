Washington, DC - The FDA has announced recalls of select Medically Minded and Goose Creek hand sanitizers due to contamination with wood alcohol (methanol).

Substantial methanol exposure may result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision or permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage, or death.

The recalled Goose Creek sanitizers produced by Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. also contain benzene, a carcinogenic substance; and acetaldehyde, another possible carcinogen. In Pennsylvania, affected products were sold in Ulta stores with the label "Ulta Beauty Collection Fresh Lemon Scented Hand Sanitizer" in 3.4-oz bottles, lot numbers 20357A, 20358B, and 20363C.

Additional recalled Goose Creek sanitizers were sold online and in other states. For a full list, please refer to the FDA's chart.

The recalled Medically Minded sanitizers have lot numbers of E212020 and E082020 with a "best by" date of May 21, 2022. The product is packaged in 8.5-oz clear plastic bottles with the UPC 7675300359.

To date, no adverse reactions have been reported in relation to these recalls. Customers are advised to stop using the recalled products and contact a healthcare professional if any problems arise as a result of using the sanitizers.