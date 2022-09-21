Lock Haven, Pa. — Seven juveniles have been listed in Lock Haven Police Department news releases so far in September for charges of assault.

A 14-year-old male is being charged with indecent assault for having "forcible indecent contact with a 13-year-old female," according to police. The incident allegedly occurred on Aug. 31 in the 600 block of East Bald Eagle Street, police said.

On Sept. 3, a 15 year-old-female juvenile was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct for starting a fight at the Regatta.

Three male juveniles, ages 14, 15, and 16, are each being charged with simple assault for their involvement in a fight near Taggert Field on Sept. 8

Simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment charges were filed against a 12-year-old female. On Sept. 9, police said the female assaulted another juvenile female after getting off the school bus.

And a 13-year-old female is being charged with simple assault for an incident on Sept. 10. According to police, the juvenile female punched, kicked, and bit her mother and went after her with a pair of scissors.

"It's definitely an increase in cases over other months," said Lock Haven Police Chief Kristen Smith.

Smith could not attribute the increased aggressive behavior to any one thing. "Fights do seem to be more serious in nature, more than on average," she said.

