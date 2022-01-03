Williamsport, Pa. — A late-night chase with South Williamsport Police came to an end when personnel with the Hepburn Township Fire Department located a man wanted by police.

Cristobal Felix Cintron, 22, of Goldboro, NC ran from a vehicle after the pursuit ended with a vehicle going off the road near the 1900 block of West 973 Highway in Lycoming Township. Cintron ran from the scene, abandoning his 22-year-old wife in the vehicle.

Authorities said Cintron’s wife, who does not speak English, was little help in locating Cintron. According to the release from Old Lycoming Township Police, Cintron left the car without shoes.

Old Lycoming Township Police were assisted by Hepburn Township Fire, Trout Run, Nisbet and Duboistown Fire Departments, the Pennsylvania State Police, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and an additional drone unit from Tioga County.

Cintron, who authorities said will likely be charged, was taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m., according to the release. No injuries were reported in the accident.