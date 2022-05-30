Crash Catawissa.jpg
Catawissa Police Department

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road.

Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.

Catawissa crash.jpg

Catawissa firefighters use tools to remove a door from a minivan to extricate the driver. A tarp covers the driver to keep debris and glass from hitting him.

Catawissa Police Chief Josh Laidacker said none of the occupants were seriously injured in the crash. 

The driver of the minivan was headed north when he reportedly struck the curb and sidewalk on the bridge, sending him into the path of a pickup truck towing a backhoe in the opposite direction, Laidacker said.

All vehicles involved in the crash, including the trailer and backhoe, appeared to totaled, he said.

Route 487 is a main thoroughfare for travelers coming to and from Knoebels Amusement Resort and traffic is being temporarily rerouted.

