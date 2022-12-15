ROAD CLOSURE UPDATES

Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County near mile marker 182, according to PennDOT.

The closure is between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange / Williamsport) in Northumberland County and mile marker 178 (Route 220 interchange) in Clinton County.

A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

