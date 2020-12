11 a.m. Update: Route 220 in Eastern Lycoming County is now open.

Lycoming County, Pa. – Motorists are advised that Route 220 is closed in both directions between the intersection with Route 405 in Hughesville, Lycoming County to Beech Glen, Sullivan County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour using Routes 405, 118 and 42 is in place.

The closure is expected to last a few hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.