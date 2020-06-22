Primed for severe weather on Monday are portions of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Warm and humid conditions Monday afternoon will provide the perfect atmospheric fuel for a few heavy, gusty thunderstorms to fire up over portions of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, as a few upper-level disturbances move through the area.

Severe storms in this area are not expected to become as widespread and organized as those forecast to form from the Plains to the Midwest, but they will still be able to pack a punch. Damaging wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph, heavy downpours and even some hail are possible in the strongest storms.

"Whether storms become violent or not, all storms can pose lightning dangers for those with outdoor plans," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said.

The region will not have much time to recover from Monday's storms before another severe threat ramps up on Tuesday.

The same cold front responsible for Monday's severe threat in the Midwest will dig east on Tuesday. Areas most at risk on Tuesday extend from the Ohio Valley to the far southern portion of the Canadian Province of Quebec.

Storms will fire up from southern Indiana, to far eastern Michigan, early Tuesday, before becoming more potent and expanding across Ohio and much of Ontario, Canada, Tuesday afternoon. Residents of western Pennsylvania and New York, can expect to encounter these strong storms by early Tuesday evening.

Hail, flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph are likely in the strongest storms.

A few locales in the path of Tuesday's storms include Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, along with Toronto and Ottawa, Canada.

The threat for severe weather is forecast to decrease on Wednesday, with no widespread areas of severe weather anticipated across the country.