Bucks County, Pa. — Investigators broke up a multi-million-dollar criminal enterprise that specialized in the theft of catalytic converters.

Ten adults, a juvenile, and a Philadelphia towing yard were the subjects of the nearly yearlong investigation led by detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Several other agencies including ones in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Delaware County, Philadelphia, and New Jersey contributed to the investigation.

Michael Williams, 52, of Philadelphia operated TDI Towing in Philadelphia where the converters were sold, detectives said. Most of the organization had a family connection to him, they added.

Employees at the business included Lisa Davalos, 47, of Philadelphia, Eric Simpson, 41, of Philadelphia, Michael Bruce, 30, of Sewell, New Jersey, Kevin Schwartz, 33, of Philadelphia, Patrick Hopkins, 24, of Philadelphia, and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile.

The catalytic converter thieves, called “cutters” included Michael Evangelist, 35, of Philadelphia, Anthony Devalos Sr., 43, of Philadelphia, Richard Allan Page, 39, of Warminster, and Gary Shirley, 48, of Hatboro.

An investigating Grand Jury recommended charges of corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related charges. Supervising Judge Raymond F. McHugh approved all the charges.

All but one of the defendants has been arraigned, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The average cost of repair for a stolen catalytic converter is around $2,000, investigators said. It’s estimated thousands have been stolen out of Bucks County from 2020 to 2023, they added.

Detectives identified TDI Towing as the main buyer of the stolen items in Delaware and Montgomery counties. The business allegedly paid a minimum of $10,000 to thieves each night.

On some nights, detectives said there would be nearly 30 transactions with thieves stopping by several times with converters. TDI paid $1,000 per converter, detectives said.

The thieves became so flagrant they even took a converter from a vehicle while it sat outside TDI’s tow yard, according to a release. Detectives spent thousands of hours conducting surveillance on the tow yard.

Williams would make weekly trips to resell the stolen converters, investigators said. He would take roughly 50 converters per trip, they added.

In June of 2021, detectives came upon two men cutting a converter from a vehicle at the Street Road Shopping Center. They men were ordered to stop, but drove a vehicle at authorities and crashed into a parked car, according to the release. The driver was identified as Davalos, authorities said.

Williams let Davalos go from TDI Towing after the incident, detectives said. He feared unwanted attention from investigators, they added.

TDI Towing and its employees were charged with corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converters, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Williams, being the owner of TDI towing, and TDI towing were also charged with an additional count of corrupt organizations.

Simpson, who police said was a “cutter” for the organization, was charged with three additional counts of unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converters, receiving stolen property, and one count of attempting to elude police.

Evangelist, Page, and Shirley were charged with criminal conspiracy and possession of an instrument of crime. They were also charged with multi counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converters, and receiving stolen property, according to the release.

Davalos was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converters, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. Davalos was previous wanted for stealing 22 converters and failing to appear for sentencing.

This case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives Richard Munger and Timothy Johnson with assistance from the Bucks County Detectives Strike Force, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and their Detective Bureau, the Attorney General’s Office, Delaware County Detectives, the Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Middletown Township Police Department, Bensalem Township Police Department, Lower Southhampton Township Police Department, Warminster Township Police Department, Newtown Township Police Department, Abington Township Police Department, Plymouth Township Police Department, Upper Merion Township Police Department, East Norriton Township Police Department, Lower Gwynedd Police Department, Upper Gwynedd Police Department, Upper Dublin Police Department, Whitpain Township Police Department, FBI Field Offices in Philadelphia, Newark, and New Jersey, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Analysts from the Bucks County Detectives, Montgomery County Detectives, Mid-Atlantic Great Lake Organized Crime Law Enforcement Network, the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center, the Pennsylvania Crime Information Center, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau were valuable to this investigation, according to the release.

