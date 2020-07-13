Rounds of wet weather from Fay and another storm helped to cool down parts of the Northeast for at least a day or two since Friday.

For the first time all month, Philadelphia and New York City each only reached highs around 70 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, thanks to dousing rain from Fay. After an eight-day stretch of 90 degrees or more, Buffalo broke the hot streak with a high of just 83 degrees on Saturday. The normal high temperature for the city in mid-July is near 80 degrees.

More rounds of wet weather are in the forecast as the week progresses, especially in New England and the lower part of the mid-Atlantic coast into Monday evening.

The most persistent storms will stay from the I-95 corridor to the Atlantic Seaboard, and could bring gusty winds and flooding downpours.

A few days of typical summer weather are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than some lingering wet weather in New England early on Tuesday, dry conditions will hold for the majority of the region and back through the Ohio Valley with temperatures about normal for mid-July. Another round of wet weather is likely Wednesday night and Thursday, which will bring a change to the pattern.

As heat from the Southwest and southern Plains nudges east for the second half of the week, above-normal temperatures will again be the norm across the Northeast.

This time, high pressure bringing the heat will not be as intense as it was out West, allowing for wet weather in the vicinity, instead of just sweltering sunshine. The wet weather and increased cloud cover are likely to keep the heat from being as extreme.

"Any community that isn't hit with a drenching thunderstorm will be able to have temperatures spike above normal in the afternoon. But any place that does, might see a cooler day when downpours move through," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

Thermometers are expected to spike as temperatures rise to around five degrees above normal for residents from New York and Connecticut to Tennessee and North Carolina. More extreme heat is possible in the Midwest, where there could be longer dry spells.

Even if temperatures are only a few degrees above normal, the humidity feeding the thunderstorms will add to the muggy feeling outdoors at the end of the week. With the sun out and the higher humidity, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could spike in the middle 90s.

After the wet weather at the end of the week and next weekend moves out, there may be an opportunity for more intense, widespread heat to move in behind the wet weather.

In addition to the heat in the region, those recently impacted by heavier downpours should be on alert for flooding concerns as the week progresses. After Fay dumped more than 4 inches of rain on some places in New Jersey, the saturated ground may not be able to handle as much water as it normally would.