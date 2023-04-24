West Chester, Pa. — An MTV star is on the run from police following a fight at a home in Chester County on Sunday morning, police say.

Brandon "Bam" Margera, 43, fled into the nearby woods after state police at Avondale responded to Margera's property in Pocopson Township at 11 a.m. Police had been called to the residence because of a reported disturbance and physical fight, according to a state police released issued Monday. The alleged victim suffered minor injuries, police added.

Margera, who is originally from West Chester, bought the nearly 14-acre property outside Philadelphia in 2004 for $1.1 million dollars. He also owns a $400,000 home in nearby Thornton that he purchased in 2001.

Margera was a cast member of MTV's long-running show "Jackass" and five spin-off movies, as well as his own show, "Viva La Bam."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Margera. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Avondale state police barracks at 610-268-2022.

Press release

