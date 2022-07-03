Scranton, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay over several years’ worth of required federal payroll taxes, according the U.S. Attorney's Office..

Jason T. Cawley, age 44, owner of J Cawley Moving, pleaded guilty on June 30 before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Cawley, who was responsible, as owner of J Cawley Moving, for collecting and paying over to the IRS federal payroll taxes, including Federal Insurance Contribution Act taxes, willfully failed to pay over to the IRS these required taxes for the period from 2015 through 2019, in the total amount of $398,726.

These charges stem from an investigation by IRS-Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St John is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

