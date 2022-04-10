Williamsport, Pa. — When a cashier noticed words like “copy” and “for motion picture use only” on two $100 bills given to them as payment, they reached out to the Williamsport Police.

Authorities said the man used his real name, Joshua Serrano, during the March 29 transaction. They were familiar with Serrano from previous interactions, they said.

The 33-year-old Williamsport man was arrested and taken into custody a few days later after officers were able to locate him.

Serrano allegedly entered the Metro by T-Mobile store at 500 Pine Street in the morning and selected a cell phone case, screen protector, and service activation payment. Authorities said the total value of the items was $128.28.

The cashier accepted two $100 bills as payment, but police said they questioned the money. Serrano allegedly told the employee the bills were recently given to him at the bank. According to an affidavit, the cash was accepted and Serrano was given $71.72 in change.

Markings on the two bills were later discovered and police were contacted.

Serrano was charged with second-degree felony forgery and two first-degree misdemeanors that included theft and receiving stolen property. Serrano is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

