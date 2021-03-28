Mount Carmel Twp., Pa. – Residents of Mount Carmel Township are encouraged to apply now to be placed on a waiting list for a new housing rehabilitation grant. With this grant, more dollars can be spent per home than in previous ones; homeowners may receive up to $65,000 instead of the usual limit of $35,000 in improvements and repairs.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
“We help the homeowner from start to finish – from obtaining a contractor, managing the project, to anything that may arise during or after the rehabilitation process,” explains Teri Provost, director of the SEDA-Council of Governments' Housing Rehabilitation program.
To qualify, residents must fit the following criteria:
- Primary residence is located in Mount Carmel Township
- Must own the home or have Life Rights to live in it
- Meet the income qualifications based on household size
- Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills
- Provide proof of homeowner's insurance
- Live in the home for an additional five years
Gross household income should not exceed:
- One resident: $38,200
- Family of two: $43,650
- Family of three: $49,100
- Family of four: $54,550
- Family of five: $58,950
Additional requirements may apply.
Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310, ext. 7215.