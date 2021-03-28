Mount Carmel Twp., Pa. – Residents of Mount Carmel Township are encouraged to apply now to be placed on a waiting list for a new housing rehabilitation grant. With this grant, more dollars can be spent per home than in previous ones; homeowners may receive up to $65,000 instead of the usual limit of $35,000 in improvements and repairs.

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.

“We help the homeowner from start to finish – from obtaining a contractor, managing the project, to anything that may arise during or after the rehabilitation process,” explains Teri Provost, director of the SEDA-Council of Governments' Housing Rehabilitation program.

To qualify, residents must fit the following criteria:

Primary residence is located in Mount Carmel Township

Must own the home or have Life Rights to live in it

Meet the income qualifications based on household size

Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills

Provide proof of homeowner's insurance

Live in the home for an additional five years

Gross household income should not exceed:

One resident: $38,200

Family of two: $43,650

Family of three: $49,100

Family of four: $54,550

Family of five: $58,950

Additional requirements may apply.

Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310, ext. 7215.