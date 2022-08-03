Williamsport, Pa. -The Mount Carmel Doctor accused of prescribing more than nine million pills over the course of three years was sentenced in Federal Court Wednesday.

Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 60, of Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2017. The 19-count indictment charged him with the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, causing the death of five patients.

The doctor pleaded guilty in 2021 to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.

Judge Matthew Brann sentenced Kraynak to 15 years apiece on each one of the 12 felony counts. The sentences for each conviction will run concurrent.

Kraynak admitted in open court Wednesday that he lied to the judge during testimony at his trial. Kraynak told the courtroom, "I'm absolutely not guilty."

However, when asked at his plea hearing if he accepted the fact that he was guilty, he said "yes."

Wednesday, Kraynak proclaimed his innocence.

The judge asked, "did you lie when you said you were guilty?" Kraynak replied, "Yes."

Judge Brann said at this point Raymond Kraynak "had little credibility."

In addition to the prison sentence, Kraynak was ordered to pay victim restitution in the amount of $22,365.92.

One woman, whose mother died as a result of Kraynak's actions spoke emotionally during the sentencing.

Kraynak requested he be placed in SCI-Schuylkill or SCI-Allenwood.

