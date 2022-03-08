Williamsport, Pa. -- Ricky Long, 54, of Mount Carmel was sentenced to 12 months plus one-day in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for failure to account for and pay over employment tax, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said that Long pleaded guilty in August 2021 to the charges.

Long is the owner and operator of a home healthcare business known as Warm Hearts Home Care Agency, Inc. operating in Sunbury. Warm Hearts employs aids who assist homebound patients with their medical needs.

According to a press release, Long failed to file tax return forms for or pay over $296,484.89 in employment and trust fund taxes collected from employees over several years.

Rather than turning the money over to the IRS, Long used the money to open a wine bar in Shamokin, Pa. He also spent it on personal expenses such as vacations and tickets to sporting events, according to Gurganus.

Long was also ordered to make full restitution.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted the case.



