Tioga, Pa. – A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after he hit a raccoon on U.S. Route 15 in Tioga Township, Tioga County.

Dustin S. Lalonde, 34, of Elmira Heights, N.Y., sustained serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 7 on Route 15 north near the Pennsylvania Welcome Center. According to state police, Lalonde was traveling north on the highway when he hit a raccoon in the roadway. His motorcycle skidded, fell onto its left side and then continued to slide along the roadway.

Lalonde then became disengaged from the motorcycle before it came to final rest on the roadway, according to state police.

Lalonde was wearing a helmet, according to state police. Lawrenceville Fire and Ambulance and Tioga Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The official public information report for the accident was recently posted on the PSP website.