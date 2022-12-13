Lock Haven, Pa. — A man with a slew of traffic offenses on his record refused to stop for Lock Haven Police despite numerous attempts by authorities.

Kaleb Matthew Barnard, 19, of Loganton turned his motorcycle around several times as officers attempted to stop him. At one point, Barnard drove head on toward two cruises as he sped by them, police said.

Barnard allegedly popped wheelies throughout the chase, taunting police as they tried to pull him over. The show ended when Barnard was cornered by police and taken into custody.

Barnard posted $7,500 monetary bail after being charged with third-degree felony fleeing and seven traffic related summary offenses.

Barnard was accepted into the accelerated rehabilitation disposition program by Judge Frank Mills. He is scheduled to be in the program for 12 months.

Docket sheet

