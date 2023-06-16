VehicleCrash_NCPA_2020.jpg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist of Middleburg was seriously injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 southbound in Kelly Township, state police at Milton say.

The motorcyclist, Ricky A. Boone, 63, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center shortly after the crash occurred around 3 p.m. June 13.

Police say Boone was traveling on his Kawasaki motorcycle in the right lane when he changed lanes for unknown reasons near William Penn Drive, causing him to hit a white Ford F250 Supercab truck that was in the left lane. Boone then lost control and slid into the back of a black Jeep Wagoneer that was merging onto Route 15 from William Penn Drive. 

The driver of the Ford, Dean E. Dressler, 66, of Port Royal, and the driver of the Jeep, Gyneeka R. Morgan, 38, of Lewisburg, were not injured, police said. 

State Police Milton are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and can provide additional details to contact Trooper Spangler at 570-524-2662.

