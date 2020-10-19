Morris, Pa. – A motorcyclist was injured Thursday evening when he swerved to avoid a deer on State Route 287 in Pine Township, Lycoming County.

Zachary W. Rogers, 44, of Trout Run, was taken by ambulance to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment of his injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Rogers was traveling south on Route 287 around 5 p.m. when he saw a deer in the roadway. He attempted to avoid the deer and went into the northbound lane of travel, and then left the roadway to the east, according to state police.

Rogers’ Harley Davidson then struck a stone embankment on the side of the road. At that point, Rogers fell off the motorcycle, according to state police.

Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance Association and Morris Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.