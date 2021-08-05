Muncy, Pa. – A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a truck on Route 442 in Muncy Creek Township.

The motorcyclist, Pete Rose, 42, of Orangeville, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for suspected serious injuries following the crash at 7:08 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. No additional information was available about Rose’s condition, as UPMC has a policy not to release conditions to the media.

Police said a Mack truck driven by Matthew G. Neidig, 44, of Hughesville, was traveling east on Route 442 and attempted to turn left onto Neufer Hollow Road directly into the path of Rose’s motorcycle. Rose was traveling west on Route 442 and his Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the front bumper of the truck.

The impact caused Rose’s motorcycle to hit a guide rail at the intersection of Route 442 and Neufer Hollow Road before coming to final rest, police said.

Neidig was not injured, according to state police.

Fire and EMS companies from Muncy and Lairdsville assisted at the scene, as well as Susquehanna Regional EMS.

Police continue to investigate.