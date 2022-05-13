Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County coroner has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Jabe Adam Walters, 30, of Cogan Station, was killed after he struck the back of a garbage truck on Lycoming Creek Road around 1 p.m., according to Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr.

Walters was headed southbound on Lycoming Creek Road and clipped the garbage truck as it made a left turn from the northbound lane onto Mahaffey Lane, police said.

Walters, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered multiple traumatic injuries to his entire body, Kiessling said. Despite efforts by first responders and hospital staff to resuscitate Walters, he was pronounced dead at the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna.

