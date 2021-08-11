Tioga County, Pa. – A motorcycle accident Monday evening in Tioga County turned out to be fatal.

The operator of the motorcycle, Joshua L. Brought, 44, of Coal Township, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

His passenger, Nichole Hood, 39, of Shamokin, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where she was in fair condition as of Tues., 3 p.m., according to a Geisinger spokesperson.

Brought was traveling north shortly before 8 p.m. on Sand Run Road just south of Route 287 in Duncan Township when he attempted to negotiate a left curve and lost control of his Harley Davidson. The motorcycle then left the roadway and traveled into a ditch, according to state police.

Brought’s motorcycle continued to travel north in the ditch before entering back onto the roadway.

The motorcycle then began sliding and hit a guide rail. Both Brought and Hood were ejected from the motorcycle.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time, according to state police.