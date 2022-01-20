Williamsport, Pa. — A motorcycle driver was in possession of cocaine and marijuana according to troopers with PSP Montoursville, who said they chased the vehicle as it topped speeds of 80 mph in Hepburn Township.

Jeremy David Weston, 23, of Williamsport crashed the bike on Sept. 6, 2021 as he attempted to turn west near Mahaffey Lane. Once troopers were able to determine Weston was not injured, he was searched and placed into custody.

Corporal Jeffrey Vilello discovered approximately 13 grams of marijuana, 6.5 grams of THC wax, .9 grams of cocaine, and one gram of THC oil on Weston, according to the affidavit. Vilello said a report from NMS Labs obtained on Nov. 28, 2021 showed Weston tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Weston was arraigned by Judge William Solomon on Jan. 18. He posted $25,000 unsecured bail the same day and was released from custody.

Weston is scheduled to appear before Solomon on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

