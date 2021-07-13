Liberty Twp. -- A motorcycle carrying two Danville residents collided with a deer on the 3000 block of Stump Road in Montour County on Sunday at 10:04 p.m.

State Police at Milton said both riders were thrown from the 2008 Harley Davidson FLHTC Electra Glide.

The driver, Shawn P. Dunmeyer, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, Cindy K. Swanger, 37, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment for her injuries.

Neither the driver or passenger were wearing helmets, according to the news release.