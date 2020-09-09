Williamsport, Pa. -- A motor vehicle accident has temporarily shut down West Fourth Street in Downtown Williamsport.

A woman driving a blue vehicle was off the road and struck a large wooden planter in front of Amber Rose Bridal.

Witnesses of the crash told our reporter the driver was coming out of an alley next to the bus terminal and turned right heading the wrong way on West Fourth street. She lost control of the vehicle, striking a fire hydrant. She failed to regain control of the vehicle as she attempted to turn back onto West Fourth Street, leading her to go over the curb and strike the planter.

The fire hydrant was knocked completely over, however there was no water visible on the scene.

The street has been temporarily closed as fire fighters and police officials work to move the vehicle and check on the fire hydrant.

There did not appear to be any major injuries and the driver of the blue vehicle was able to step outside of her vehicle.