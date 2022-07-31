Williamsport, Pa. — A motion was filed this month in Lycoming County Court to revoke the bail for a man accused of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.

The motion was made against Christopher Lawrence Nelson on July 21 after he waived his rights to a preliminary hearing on DUI charges. According to the motion, Nelson was arrested on April 20 and admitted to having five to six drinks during the traffic stop.

Nelson’s blood alcohol concentration was .306% at the time of his blood draw, according to the affidavit. As part of his bail conditions on the assault charges, Nelson was ordered to avoid additional legal trouble.

On April 26 however, he was charged with DUI and later waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges on July 8. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Welickovitch filed the amended motion to revoke bail on July 21.

In October of 2021, Nelson was charged with third-degree felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful contact with a minor, and misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others. Nelson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

If approved, the motion would revoke bail in that case.

