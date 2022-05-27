Williamsport, Pa. —A man accused in the 2003 homicide of a Montoursville woman will challenge evidence that could possibly be presented at his upcoming trial in June.

Jade Gillette Babcock, 52, of Williamsport, through counsel, filed a motion in 2019 that would preclude any previous instances of abuse, PFAs, simple assaults, and other assault related offenses against the accuser from being presented at his trial.

According to the motion, the prosecution said it would present the information at trial during a May 19 hearing. The motion to dismiss will be addressed in a hearing on June 13 with Senior Judge Kenneth Brown. Babcock’s trial is scheduled to last from June 20-28.

Babcock was charged with criminal homicide, tamper with evidence, obstruction, and abuse of a corpse in 2019 after authorities discovered the remains of Brenda Jacobs inside a storage locker in Philadelphia.

Jacobs was reported missing in 2013 by family members, who said they had not spoke with her since 2003. In May of 2019, a fisherman located a pair of legs on the bank of the Susquehanna River officers said belonged to Jacobs.

Babcock's defense asked that his confession be thrown out as involuntary during a motion filed by Lycoming County Chief Public Defender Nicole Spring in 2020.

